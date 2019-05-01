Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Horoscope
Wellness
What Is A Psychological Astrologer?
by
Molly Longman
'Scope your life.
FROM THE STARS
Why Your Horoscope is More Important Than Ever
YOUR ENTERTAINMENT GUIDE
Our favorite books, movies, tv shows and more
DAILY INSPIRATION
Follow: Refinery29 on Instagram
Spirit
Mars Moving Into Cancer Could Leave You Extra Emotional
by
Molly Longman
Horoscope
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
News
Which 2020 Candidate Are You Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Let The Stars Guide You
Spirit
Your May Horoscope, Revealed
Venus Australis
May 1, 2019
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Venus Australis
Apr 28, 2019
Work & Money
Here’s How Your Horoscope Could Sabotage You At Work (& What To Do About It)
Abbey Maxbauer
Apr 25, 2019
Spirit
Your Horoscope This Week
We’re fresh into Taurus season this week, as the sun lights up our financial minds and attitudes towards work. Take the energetic drive that Aries
by
Venus Australis
Spirit
Your Horoscope This Week
The week starts on a bright note as the sun trines a retrograde Jupiter on Sunday. Be open to blessings as this movement passes over. The weekend ends on
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
Action planet Mars travels through Gemini this week, increasing our ability to communicate our intentions. Work on your follow through with the help up
by
Venus Australis
Horoscope
Your Sleep Style, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
We spend about a third of our lives asleep, so good slumber is a massive contributor to our well-being. When we’re snoozing, we regenerate cells and
by
Venus Australis
Spirit
The New Moon In Aries Brings Us Strong Emotions And New Beginnings
Last month brought us the Super Worm Equinox Moon, an extra-bright, extra-close full moon that fell right on the spring equinox. This month brings us
by
Erika W. Smith
Horoscopes
Your April Horoscope, Revealed
The month begins with a dreamy vibe on April 2nd when Mercury conjuncts Neptune. This sounds intense, but we’ll be able to tap into our intuition when
by
Venus Australis
Horoscope
Your Horoscope This Week
We’re benefiting from a go-getting moon this week as the sun highlights Aries. If you’re inspired to take on the world this week, don’t hold back.
by
Venus Australis
Horoscope
What Your Zodiac Sign Tells You About Your Sex Life
When it comes to astrology, we know that our signs shed some light on compatibility… but, it turns out, they can also tell us a little something about
by
Erika W. Smith
Horoscopes
The 3 Best Crystals For Absolute Beginners
The following is an excerpt from the book The Beginner's Guide To Crystals: The Everyday Magic of Crystal Healing by Lisa Butterworth published with
by
Lisa Butterworth
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
The moon wanes through strategic Scorpio on Sunday getting us ready to tackle the week. To give us an extra boost, we’re also refining our approach to
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
What The Super Worm Equinox Moon Means For You
If you look at the sky tonight, you might notice that the moon looks brighter and closer than usual. That’s because tonight’s moon is the Super Worm
by
Erika W. Smith
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
The warmth is contagious this week as we inch closer to spring. A waxing moon in Leo occupies the day, putting us in a mood to entertain each other. So
by
Venus Australis
Horoscopes
Your Sign, According To The Elements
You can spend a lifetime exploring what makes each astrological sign special. But one really good shortcut is to look at the external forces that exert
by
Sara Coughlin
Horoscopes
How Your Sign Survives Mercury Retrograde
Mercury, everyone's favorite agent of chaos, is retrograde. But, before you bury your head in the sand until it turns direct on March 28, you might not be
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
Your Horoscope This Week
How are you adjusting to the new vibes, stargazers? We’re well into our first Mercury retrograde of the year, and it’s definitely slowing our
by
Venus Australis
Spirit
What's The Religious Meaning Of Fat Tuesday?
Every year, Mardi Gras falls the day before Ash Wednesday. And this timing is no coincidence. Ash Wednesday marks official beginning of Lent, a period of
by
Erika W. Smith
Horoscopes
How To Survive This Mercury Retrograde — Because You Will
Although Mercury retrogrades happen with clockwork regularity, they can still feel like a punch in the gut when they arrive. Every 88 days, communication
by
Cory Stieg
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
It’s that time again. Our first retrograde of 2019 arrives on Tuesday, throwing our communication and technology askew. But instead of cursing Mercury
by
Venus Australis
Horoscopes
How To Tackle Spring Cleaning, According To Your Sign
The pile of crap on that one chair you use for the sole purpose of collecting crap is getting alarmingly high. And if that alone hasn't tipped you off,
by
Sara Coughlin
Horoscopes
The 3 Types Of Pisces You're Bound To Meet
The sun moved from cool-customer Aquarius to warm-and-fuzzy Pisces last weekend, and that means one thing: From now until March 20, when Pisces season
by
Sara Coughlin
Horoscopes
Your March Horoscope, Revealed
A collective restlessness arrives on March 1 when Venus squares Uranus. This means that Venus, the planet of charm and beauty, is getting a major energy
by
Venus Australis
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
We begin our week with the calming energy of our waning moon. The moon wanes in Scorpio on Sunday until Monday morning, so this is a time for us to start
by
Venus Australis
Work & Money
The 2019 Money Moves To Make For Your Zodiac Sign
It's mid-winter, and you've probably long forgotten about your New Year's resolutions. But that doesn't mean it's too late to be thinking about the money
by
Mecca Woods
Beauty
The Raddest Tattoos To Celebrate Pisces Season
If you’ve ever bought a one-way ticket to Thailand with nothing but a backpack (filled with books, not clothes), or regularly seek out every open
by
Samantha Sasso
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Dreamy Neptune conjuncts charming Venus at the very beginning of the week, putting us in the mood to treat ourselves. If you go shopping, make sure that
by
Venus Australis
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
We begin the week with our communication planet, Mercury, shifting into Pisces. As a result, we’ll be collectively vibing on a higher level, because
by
Venus Australis
Horoscopes
Your Valentine's Day Horoscope Is Here
While it might seem like romance is on everyone's mind, it looks like people will be working to become their best selves on Valentine's Day. Whether
by
Venus Australis
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted