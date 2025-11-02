Your Horoscope This Week: November 2 To 8
This is a week to notice what you’ve learned during this Mars in Scorpio journey (since early October). Have you confronted your triggers? Decluttered your energy? Spoken your truth in a controlled burn? Or maybe you’ve been holding it all in, trying to perfect your next move… but Mars in Scorpio doesn’t wait forever. The first half of this week is your cosmic green light to finish strong, but be mindful of your intensity. Don’t spiral into obsession, revenge, or paranoia. You’re wiser than that now.
Then on November 5th, the energy deepens with the Taurus Full Moon. Earth signs take the stage, reminding us to come back to the body, back to the breath, back to the beauty of what’s real. This lunation activates themes around money, security, self-worth, and sensuality. It’s a powerful time to pause and ask yourself: Where am I rushing? Where am I forcing what could simply flow? Taurus teaches us that consistency is magic. That pleasure isn’t earned — it’s our birthright. So yes, you can manifest the bag under this lunation, but don’t forget to enjoy the garden you’ve already built. Put your bare feet in the grass. Make the luxurious meal. Light the candle just because. Taurus wants you to taste life, not just conquer it.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Then we get hit with that Full Moon in Taurus on November 5th, lighting up your money zone — and it’s not subtle. Something you started building financially (or energetically, self-worth-wise) around the Taurus New Moon six months ago is coming to a head. Maybe you’re finally seeing the payout from something slow and steady, or maybe you’re realizing where you’ve been undercharging, undervaluing, or underestimating yourself. Either way, this lunation is here to shake you back into confidence — but not without a few questions. Especially because two days later, Uranus retrograde reenters Taurus, like a surprise pop quiz from the Universe: “Have you really changed your money mindset? Or are you still clinging to fear, scarcity, or control?” The bag is trying to get bigger, Aries, but you’ve gotta stop blocking it with old narratives. Let this moon illuminate your next step, and then take it, even if your voice shakes.
And let’s not forget Venusentering Scorpio on November 6th, because whew, things are getting deep. Withboth the Sun and Venus now in your sector of intimacy, power, and merging,you’re not really in the mood for surface-level anything. You want to feelheld. You want to feel trusted. You want to get to the bottom of it — whatever it is. This could be a magnetictime for financial partnerships too: loans, collaborations, shared investments,but make sure it’s a soul yes, not just a shiny one. Emotionally, you mightfind yourself craving more than words — you want actions, presence, energy. Youwant someone who sees through the mask, even the one you forgot you werewearing. Let yourself be soft andsmart. Let yourself be all-in — but not at the expense of your boundaries.You’ve come too far to betray yourself for someone who doesn’t know how to swimin your depths.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
And just when you think that Full Moon glow is the climax, Uranus retrograde re-enters your sign on November 7th, stirring up the final stretch of your personal revolution. Think back to the shake-ups and glow-ups that started around 2018. Uranus was trying to wake you up from autopilot. Now it’s back for the final rewrites — one last round of “plot twists” that push you closer to the version of you who lives freely, speaks boldly, and doesn’t compromise just to be liked. There might be a reunion or revisit this week, maybe with an old desire, maybe with a person, maybe with a part of you that’s been hiding. Instead of resisting it, ask: What is this moment trying to liberate me from? The future is calling, and it wants you, not your mask.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Then the Full Moon in Taurus on November 5th hits your subconscious sector like a lucid dream you don’t want to forget. This is the realm of endings, solitude, intuition, and rest, so if you’re suddenly feeling emotionally wiped out, it’s not just you being “too sensitive.” It’s your soul saying: Pause. Listen. Heal. This full moon is helping you end an old karmic loop: maybe a self-sabotaging behavior, an internalized fear, or a secret you’ve been carrying for way too long. Add to that Uranus retrograde re-entering Taurus two days later, and you might be up late at night processing dreams, journal prompts, or uncanny synchronicities. Pay attention to what your body is telling you to… your nervous system has been holding a lot. Give it a release. Baths, naps, nature, prayers, poetry, whatever grounds you, do it. This full moon is a gentle but firm push into surrender.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Meanwhile, Mars shifts into Sagittarius on November 4, supercharging your health and daily rhythm zone with fire and pressure. You might feel the urge to finally commit to a routine—or finally ditch one that’s been draining your joy. Be mindful of burnout, especially if you’ve been over-giving. Mars here isn’t subtle; it demands action. It wants you to be more discerning with your time and habits, not more productive for productivity’s sake. Trust your body when it asks for different pacing. Then on November 6, Venus enters Scorpio, inviting more sensuality, play, and emotional depth into your creativity and romantic life. Think less “get back on track” and more “build a life where joy is the track.” Start there.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Then Mars enters Sagittarius on November 4 and Venus enters Scorpio on November 6, shifting your axis of expression. Mars fuels your fifth house of passion and selfexpression, pushing you to say what’s been unsaid: on the page, on stage, in love, or in your journal. The fire returns to your belly. Your inner artist is hungry. Let them feast. But with Venus moving into your emotionally intense fourth house, there’s also a longing to retreat, to nurture your inner child, to reconnect with what truly feels like home. Let both parts of you breathe this week—the one who wants to shine, and the one who wants to curl up in softness. You’re both.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
With Mars entering Sagittarius (your home and roots sector) and Venus moving into your communication zone, your inner and outer voices may clash. Mars in Sagittarius could stir conflict on the home front or make you crave more independence and space than usual. That’s not a betrayal of your people — it’s a call to check in on your nervous system and boundaries. Venus in Scorpio, meanwhile, blesses your words with velvet, and you’re more sensual, intuitive, magnetic. Whether you’re writing, speaking, or just thinking, you’re tapping into a deeper truth. You don’t need to scream to be heard. Whisper your magic. It’ll find who it’s meant for.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Then just a day later, the Taurus Full Moon on November 5 illuminates your intimacy and legacy sector. And it’s not just a regular full moon: Uranus retrogrades back into Taurus two days later, intensifying whatever emotional or financial storyline is rising. This could be the time where you finally release an old debt — emotional or literal. A truth about what you truly value in deep partnerships might surface. You may feel this in your body too: your throat chakra buzzing, your sensuality heightened, your nervous system needing grounding. Ride the waves, but let go of control. There’s alchemy happening in your shadows.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Then comes the Taurus Full Moon on November 5th, activating your relationship sector — and it’s major. Some Scorpios could be falling in love, signing a marriage license, or realizing they’ve outgrown a connection they once centered their whole world around.
By the time Venus enters your sign on November 6th, you’ll feel a soft but powerful return to self. Mars handed you the blueprint, but Venus wants to show you how to move with grace, magnetism, and self-awareness. This is your glow-up moment. People are watching. You’re becoming more intentional about how you show up in relationships, and how you allow others to show up for you. It’s also a powerful time to attract wealth, romantic attention, and recognition, but only if it aligns with the person you’re becoming, not the one you’ve outgrown. Venus in Scorpio doesn’t play about love, money, or authenticity. This is your cue to romanticize your own life, Scorpio. Not because it’s cute — but because it’s time.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
As Mars returns to your sign, so does your drive, your confidence, your power to initiate, and your sense of momentum. The fog lifts. You’re inspired again. Just don’t try to do everything all at once, as this transit can make you impulsive, even reckless. Channel the fire into focused movement, especially with your body: hiking, dance classes, morning runs, boxing, swimming — anything that grounds the energy. You’re not supposed to go from zero to a hundred. But you are meant to follow the fire that feels real.
Then, on November 6th, Venus enters Scorpio, diving into your dreams, secrets, and emotional processing zone. It’s like your sensual side turns inward. You might be craving more time alone, not because you’re antisocial, but because you’re finally understanding the beauty of emotional privacy. Old loves may resurface, either literally or energetically. You could find yourself craving intimacy without chaos, longing for depth in your friendships, or even reconnecting with a creative project that once felt too vulnerable to share. Let yourself feel things all the way through. Journal. Make playlists. Cry in the shower. Dream big. This transit is preparing you for the soft launch of a new emotional era — one that doesn’t need to be loud to be real.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Then comes the Taurus Full Moon on November 5, and baby, this one’s personal. It activates your pleasure, romance, and creativity zone, and it’s bringing up all the feels. For some Capricorns, this could be a literal climax: a passionate fling turning serious, a creative baby being born, or a truth bomb dropping in matters of the heart. For others, it could feel like a deep craving for joy and softness that you haven’t let yourself feel in a while. Let it in. And with Uranus retrograde re-entering Taurus two days later, don’t be surprised if an old crush, hobby, or dream makes an unexpected reappearance. This energy is like your inner child saying, “Can we please go back to what made us feel alive?” Let yourself feel playful again — not because it’s productive, but because your joy is sacred and revolutionary.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
On November 4, when Mars enters Sagittarius, the tone shifts completely — now it’s all about community, collective dreaming, and your wider network. You’re being invited to remember you don’t have to build the future alone. This transit wants you to connect, collaborate, and maybe even call up those people you keep meaning to reach out to. You’re most powerful when you remember your ideas are meant to inspire a movement, not live in a vacuum.
And then — boom — on November 6, Venus enters Scorpio, joining the Sun and continuing the deep dive into your career and public reputation zone. You’re magnetizing attention like never before, but not because you’re trying to. It’s the depth, the edge, the truth in your voice… people feel it. This is a powerful time for rebranding, launching something bold, or showing up with raw, authentic power in spaces where you previously felt like an outsider. Just don’t fall into the trap of over-curating your image. Trust that being your whole self is what draws the right opportunities in.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Then the Full Moon in Taurus arrives on November 5, lighting up your communication and learning zone. Something you’ve been processing mentally may suddenly drop into your body with clarity. A conversation you’ve been avoiding? A message you’ve been waiting to share? This full moon cracks open your throat chakra and dares you to speak from the heart. Words become spells now, so use them wisely. And with Uranus retrograding back into Taurus just two days later, you’re revisiting how you process, think, and even teach. This week rewires your voice and your mind, anchoring your ethereal wisdom into grounded, practical action.