I’m An Adult, So Why Am I Still The Family Peacemaker?

Peacemakers are quick to suppress their own needs for the sake of retaining harmony. But in the long term, Dr Allan says this habit "could be a concern." Taking on too much emotional responsibility for situations that are ultimately out of your control can start to distort your sense of self-worth. "You are potentially trying to find a solution or trying to help people reach an agreement that is just not going to happen. Then you attribute that as a failing on your part, but actually, in most cases, that would have very little to do with you and everything to do with the two individuals who are in conflict," assures Dr Allan.