Relationships
Living
Stop Asking Me When I'm Going To Get Married
by
Kate Leaver
Living
When Being Flatmates Ruins A Friendship
by
Erin Donnelly
Relationships
Is It Possible To Be “Good” At Dating
by
Shani Silver
Relationships
The Difficult Reality Of Being Estranged From Your Family
by
Vicky Spratt
Sex
What I Learned At An Orgasm Workshop
KATE WILLS
11 Sep 2019
Dating Advice
How To Break Up With Someone Without Being A Dick
Erika W. Smith
10 Sep 2019
Relationships
How To Tell It’s Time To End Your Long-Distance Relationship
Erika W. Smith
10 Sep 2019
Sex
Sex: If So Many Of Us Are Doing It, Then Why Do I Feel So Guilty
Sex. Shagging. Coitus. Intercourse. Whatever you want to call it, it’s everywhere. It’s in music, film, television and advertisements. Your favourite c
by
Dani Ran
Relationships
9 Real Statistics About Long-Distance Relationships
University is starting, which, for many students, means that their relationship is about to change. Over the next few months, many people will experience t
by
Erika W. Smith
Books & Art
How I Learned Being Queer Is More Than Who You Sleep With
The following is an extract from We Have Always Been Here: A Queer Muslim Memoir by Samra Habib. My relationship with Alex was perfect, until I’d learned
by
Samra Habib
Pop Culture
How My Hot Girl Summer Went Cold
I have a secret formula. Red lipstick, an off-the-shoulder top and tequila. That, my friends, is the recipe for Bad Gal Jazzy. Borrowed from queen Rihanna,
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Health Trends
5 Women On How To Take Yourself On A Great Solo Date
by
Natalie Gil
Lonely Girls' Club
What I Learned About Loneliness After A Divorce In My 50s
At one of the loneliest points in my life, I joined a friend and her daughter for a week’s break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “You said you were lone
by
Carolina Gonzalez
Sex
The Apps To Download If You Want To Have A Threesome
by
Sara Coughlin
Relationships
My Partner & I Skipped This "Important" Relationship Milestone — ...
Much has been made of how important it is to DTR, or “define the relationship,” in which you and your prospective partner sit down and agree up
by
Sara Coughlin
Features
What Do We Do With The Women Who Go Out With Problematic Men
Hillary Clinton. Melania Trump. Carrie Symonds. They’re all women who are in relationships with problematic men. Powerful men who have treated other wome
by
Vicky Spratt
Relationships
Why I Cherish My Superficial Friendships & You Should Too
It’s about 25 minutes before we’re supposed to meet for coffee and my phone pings. It’s my friend Jane. “Sorry, something’s come up. Do you m
by
Hazel Davis
Sex
What Sleeping With 100+ Men Taught Me About Self-Love
“You’ll sleep with pretty much anyone,” Jennifer, one of my best friends, tells me. We’re sitting in our living room with a group of people
by
Almara Abgarian
Relationships
Have You Been Daygamed? The New Method Men Are Using To 'Attract ...
Has a straight heteronormative man you’ve never met before ever stopped you in the street in broad daylight with these words? “Excuse me, I just ha
by
Sara Macauley
Relationships
I Called Instead Of Texted My Dates, And Here's What Happened
I love texting. I love it so much, especially for dating. As an introvert, texting has pretty much solved all of my modern-day social problems. I can conne
by
Cassie Cao
Mind
My Self-Esteem Sabotaged My Relationships But Co-Dependents Anony...
Maya* was 21 when she showed up at her first Co-Dependents Anonymous meeting. “I remember turning up to these weird, dingy rooms – more often than
by
Jessica Rapana
Relationships
LAT: The Relationship Status That More & More Millennials Are Sig...
When Stephanie Purcell decided to change careers from marketing to production, she soon realised that there weren’t many job opportunities in Omaha, Nebr
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
Women Who Won't Settle: Meet The Self-Confessed Commitment-Phobes
Those who’ve spent any time on dating apps will know the scenario all too well: You go on a number of dates, see someone for a few months, but when it co
by
Jenn Selby
Wellness
Is Marriage Holding Women Back? Why Being Single Better Prepares ...
Get all thoughts about needing a ring on it out of your head; singlehood is the future. According to the 2017 United Nations World Marriage Data, the numbe
by
Jess Commons
Weddings
How To Survive Your Wedding When Your Parents Are Divorced
“It was utterly exhausting,” recalls Steph* of the run-up to her wedding to her partner of four years back in 2013. But it wasn't securing
by
Natalie Gil
Wellness
First Kisses: They’re Not Always Like What You See In The Movies
by
Erika W. Smith
Health Trends
Antinatalism: The Popular Reddit Movement To Stop Procreation
In the August issue of Elle, the singer Miley Cyrus revealed how she feels about having kids in the future. “We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit p
by
Cory Stieg
Relationships
Moving Is The Hardest Thing I’ve Done While Single
“There's somethin' wrong, we can't stay still” – Move Bitch, Ludacris, 2001 I once wrote about my rather potent desire to be boyfr
by
Shani Silver
Weddings
The Surprising History Behind The Most Popular Wedding Traditions
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
Ask A Therapist: Why Don't I Want Sex With My Boyfriend Anymore
Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked a cognitive analytic therapist with over 30 years' clinical experience fo
by
Us
Living
Forever Engagements: The New Trend That Couples Are Choosing Over...
I rarely unfollow people on Instagram. People don’t irritate me enough to do so, plus I mostly use Instagram for work, so 99% of the people on my feed ar
by
Caroline Ferry
Tech
The Best Apps For One-Night Stands
by
Christina Bonnington
Women's Health News
How Breastfeeding Changes Your Sex Life
Breastfeeding means some major changes for your body. Along with producing milk to feed your baby, your breasts will likely become larger and may feel unco
by
Erika W. Smith
Mind
How To Deal With Passive Aggressive Behaviour
by
Amelia Tait
