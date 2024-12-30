What has absolutely not helped is the fact that no one seems to end up on casual or accidental nights out anymore. Spontaneity, who is she? I, for one, simply do not know her. I blame the self-optimisation movement. Some of us have our lives planned to such a degree that we would not dare mess up our carefully primed weekly calendars. No no, can’t possibly come for one, I have my Wednesday morning gym class. Can’t miss it, sorry!x Pints after work on a Friday leading to a spontaneous night out with your colleagues? Thanks to working from home, it’s practically unheard of. Previously, these impromptu evenings could lead to you meeting the love of your life, like Refinery29 sub editor Katy, 39, who met the father of her child in a pub round the corner from the office. Sure, maybe you’ll meet “just some guy” who you date for three weeks and who gives you an old Guns N' Roses T-shirt (unofficial merch) to lay your head on in place of a pillow. But it’s the principle of the thing. It’s not about the destination babes, it’s the journey.