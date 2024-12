We have to plan so much these days because we are so unbearably, pathetically skint, thanks to rent, food and utility bills soaring and wages not following suit. Because of a lack of third spaces there’s nowhere to hang out for free anymore and hosting has become more tricky, so we hardly ever see our mates. And when we do finally see them after two months, we actually want to spend time with them, not flirt with someone on the next table or at the bar. Many people will stay in for two or three weekends of the month to save their energy and money for a big club night out, festival or gig with their friends. But when you’ve spent £40 on a ticket to an event, you want to listen to the music you paid for and dance with the people you came with. Don’t get me wrong, people obviously chat to other people (I rarely do, but people do, I’m certain of it) but the death of clubs, the plummeting economy and the apps has made it harder. People are obsessed with the idea of the meet-cute, where you’ll bump into some sexy stranger in the wild and exchange numbers, but is this actually happening?