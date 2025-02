“I Thought ‘I’m Not Someone Who Gets HIV'”: Young Women On Their Diagnosis

In New York, Bianca Ordoñez , 31, fought hard for her diagnosis. And then fought even harder to accept it. In March 2019, she did a routine sexual health test — as she did every four to six months — and all was clear. The next day, she tells Refinery29, following a night out during which she was drinking, she woke up with a man, without much memory, and panicked. Ordoñez quizzed him, asking about his sexual health and the details of the night before. He assured her everything was fine, which turned out to be false. A month later, she got ill. Her lymph nodes were swollen, it was hard to swallow, she began vomiting and had diarrhoea. She went to hospital and was tested for “everything but HIV”, including pregnancy and STIs. She believes she wasn’t tested for HIV because of her gender. Ordoñez was then told: “You have a viral infection and you have to let whatever virus it is run its course.” Then a yeast infection developed and she went to a free sexual health clinic for help. There they did a routine screening for everything, including a rapid HIV test, then called her back quickly. Ordoñez broke down. “I didn't want to leave the clinic because I felt like once I left, it would actually be real. They said ‘Bianca you have to leave, you know we're closing’.”