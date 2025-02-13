“I Thought ‘I’m Not Someone Who Gets HIV'”: Young Women On Their Diagnosis

When we look at women and minority groups, shame, stigma, and a lack of education on HIV still very much exists. When thinking back to her first conversation with a doctor about HIV, Roscow remembers how the room spun. “I remember my husband silently reaching over, grabbing my hands and holding them. It felt like at that moment he was saying 'Don't worry, we're in this together'. And we have been ever since.” In the days that followed, there were more blood tests, education about HIV and treatment. Three weeks into treatment, Roscow was undetectable, which means she cannot transmit the virus to anyone. This news “blew” Roscow’s mind — she had no idea that was possible. Her baby was born HIV-negative. With time, she’s found sharing her HIV story empowering. It’s helped her reevaluate what matters and she now has a “much more positive outlook on life”.