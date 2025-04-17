After 7 Years I Went Back On Hormonal Contraception — & It Was Awful

“There are certainly some women who will start a form of hormonal contraceptive and notice that their mood has changed almost overnight, or that their sex drive is gone,” she says. “But mood and sex drive are so complex, and there’s so many other factors that you have to tease apart. For example, what's happening in your life that could be affecting you? Is there something really stressful going on? This is especially true for women who have been on hormonal contraceptives for years and then suddenly say, ‘My mood has dipped, it must be my pill’. That, for me, means it’s probably not your pill, it's probably life, because you've been stable on [the pill] for a long time.”