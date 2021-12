“I Was Told The Cure Was To Have A Baby”: The Sexist Issue With Migraines

"The combination of mine being hormonal, me having a genetic link (my mum and brother get them) and (I think) being a woman has meant the [GP’s] attitude is mainly that this is just something that happens and I have to live with it," she says. Since COVID began, Jenny can now have telephone GP appointments and has made it her mission to test different migraine treatments but her GP does not seem to her to be interested. "I suspect this is because they have no time and it's just something the majority of women live with (like terrible period pain or other hormone-related issues )," she says. She finds it particularly frustrating that they have no interest in symptoms other than the pain, although they all affect her life: "Feeling low, depressed , spaced out and weird, the cloud that descends into my brain beforehand and is there afterwards – affecting my speech and thinking patterns – this all extends the actual 'pain migraine' by days."