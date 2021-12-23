“I Was Told The Cure Was To Have A Baby”: The Sexist Issue With Migraines

Unlike many other conditions that we know very little about, there is a range of treatments for migraine – the problem is that access to them right now is very imbalanced due to pressure on the NHS, people unnecessarily suffering in silence, and the fact that it is largely a 'women's problem'. Dr Munro recommends that people with migraine constantly advocate for themselves and show patience, especially when trying to find the right treatment. With migraines, you can't tell what kind of treatment an individual patient will best respond to ahead of time, Dr Munro explains. "I really feel for patients who find that incredibly frustrating. Sometimes we hear that patients have been told that it's just something they’ll have to live with but that makes me annoyed: there's always more that can be done."