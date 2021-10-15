The Pill Is Used For More Than Contraception & It’s Making Our Mental Health Plummet

When Robin, who is now 28, was 19 he was prescribed the pill for periods that were so heavy and painful he was "incapacitated for at least two days and at one point had to be given morphine for the pain." The potential impact on his mental health wasn’t mentioned but by the third day of taking the pill he was feeling explicitly suicidal and seriously thought about crashing his car into a wall when driving down a country road. He’d never experienced this before. "The suicidality felt like it was coming from outside of me, as though someone had come and put those thoughts and feelings in my brain without me knowing, but they were very powerful." Before he reached the wall he remembered an article he’d read online a year prior about the pill making people suicidal. "I had a lightbulb moment where I realised that was what was happening to me. I obviously didn't hit the wall and stopped the pill the next day. After a couple of days my emotions were back to normal and I was no longer suicidal at all."