It Now Takes Even Longer To Get An Endometriosis Diagnosis

The issues uncovered by the APPG did not stop at the wait for a diagnosis. They also found that the wait for treatment was unacceptable. Before the coronavirus crisis, 30% of people who responded to the survey said that they waited six months or more from when their gynaecologist said they needed surgery until the surgery itself. On top of that, 54% said that they were "not very" or "not at all" confident that they could get an appointment with a gynaecologist about their endometriosis symptoms if they felt they needed to. And 72% reported that they were not given any written information when diagnosed, leaving them without the knowledge and advice they need to make informed choices about their healthcare.