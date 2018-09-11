In terms of my relationships, the impact of my illness has been huge. In particular, it's put a big strain on my marriage. My wife is an incredible, kind, patient woman who has educated herself about trauma and recovery. But still, I’ve seen the toll it's taken on her; being so afraid for me and being with me in my pain. She went from being my equal to being my carer. It’s very difficult for a relationship to survive that kind of shift. On top of that, it’s hard to have any physical closeness when sexual intimacy can trigger flashbacks. It's frustrating and so sad to be unable to have that intimacy with the person you love most in the world. My illness has often come between us in this way. There have been some tough times and we’ve both had to work hard to try and get our relationship back to a healthy place.