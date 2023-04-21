We Asked Men If They’d Actually Take The Male Contraceptive Pill

Joseph, a 27-year-old living in New York, agreed that he would take contraception in the form of a pill or gel, with the caveat that it had been thoroughly researched. "I think I'd probably be more likely to take a non-hormonal one if it became available… I know that the (female) birth control pill can have pretty gnarly side effects for people taking it. I’d want to avoid that if at all possible." Currently single, a short-term, non-hormonal contraceptive makes the most sense for Joseph. Dr Balbach, of the Weill Cornell trial, says that this is one key motivation behind the quest for non-hormonal options: "Why would you take something [every day] if you’re not exactly sure when you’ll next be having sex? That’s the problem with hormonal approaches, that you have to take it constantly. We want something for everybody."