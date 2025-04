You’re Not An Empath, Actually

Many of his clients claim to “feel” more than other people, and so think they are empaths. “That isn’t a superpower though,” Valentine says. It’s a sign that the way you deal with emotions is hyperactive, dysregulated, he believes, adding that hyper-vigilance shouldn’t be mistaken for empathy. There are so many reasons someone might behave this way, like heavy childhood trauma. That state usually doesn’t arrive from a place of peace, and it probably isn’t about being an empath. In fact, Valentine believes in some cases, people use empathy as a get-out-of-jail-free card when they simply just don’t see eye-to-eye with someone. Instead of working through it, they bail. “The irony is we have an individual who says they are so emotionally receptive, sensitive, and attuned, but when they don’t know how to navigate something with another person they are so quick to blame the other person for making them ‘feel’ something. Which is actually a total lack of true empathy and accountability.” He isn’t the only critic of this behaviour. Paul Bloom, who wrote Against Empathy , makes the case for “rational compassion” and argues that empathy is at the root of societal inequality; that who we can empathise with is heavily skewed by things like who we find attractive. If we think of being empathetic as being inherently good, he disagrees.