You’re Not An Empath, Actually

You probably don’t actually want to be one, really. Being an empath goes beyond having empathy, which is an integral trait in understanding others. Some of us are better at it than others. But empaths, they often take on the emotions and experiences of others, sometimes to their detriment. Valentine explains: “I always jokingly say, being an empath simply means you’ve been rewarded for not having boundaries. While empathy is an important quality, true empathy means you can understand someone’s problem and see their perspective without making it your own. This idea of emotional absorption that we identify with being an ‘empath’ very often ends in resentment.” He even argues there might be a selfish ulterior motive subconsciously happening, which is to create a heightened sense of connection or safety with others. “This reinforces really unhealthy patterns and deep levels of codependency that ultimately create pressure and responsibility on both parties involved.” Being an empath can actually make relationships harder to navigate if you aren’t able to balance what you take on from others.