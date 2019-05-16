Skip navigation!
Trend Tracker
Beauty
A Minimalist Guide To Animal-Print Nail Art
by
Megan Decker
More from Trend Tracker
Fashion
Meet The Designer Who Can’t Keep Her Crystal Durag In Stock
Channing Hargrove
May 16, 2019
Video
This Haunting Portrayal Of Abortion Is Just A Glimpse Of What’s T...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 314 into law Wednesday, making performing abortions at any stage of a woman’s pregnancy a felony in the state.
by
Rachel Selvin
Beauty
Blonde Balayage Is The Hot Summer Hair Color You Need To Try
Say what you will about the upkeep of highlights, but there's just something about walking out of the salon with a fresh new shade of blonde that makes
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Copper Is The Breakout Hair-Color Trend To Watch For Summer 2019
When your allergies are acting up, you can't get a handle on what constitutes a weather-appropriate outfit, and you want to cry every day at 5 p.m. when
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
In Case You Were Wondering, Tie-Dye Is Still Going Strong
After seeing tie-dye on runways across the globe last season, our editors hailed the print as the up and coming trend of the fall season. Thankfully
by
Eliza Huber
Best Coffee
Baristas Weigh In On This Summer's Biggest Coffee Trends
"I can say that cold brew has changed the trend, for coffee drinkers, from the traditional iced coffee," Miguel Gonzalez, the manager of Goldfinch Coffee
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
The 6 Nail Polish Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer
Maybe it's the new ruffle skirt hanging in your closet, or the fact that it's now warm enough to walk down the street without a second layer, but we're
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
6 Trendy Nail-Art Designs That Will Be Everywhere This Summer
As we inch closer to the dead heat of summer, fun accessories are top of mind. Our sandals are peep-toed with clear PVC straps. We're gravitating toward
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Egg Nails" Are Trending For Summer — & They're Surprisingly...
You never know what unexpected pattern will take off as a hot new nail trend. A few weeks ago, goldfish were all the rage. Before that, celebs like
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Black Camp: How We Used Fashion To Fight Erasure At The Met Gala
I have a love/hate relationship with the Met Gala. The annual ball, held on the first Monday in May, brings out some (okay, a lot) of the best red carpet
by
Jessica Andrews
Fashion
Why Was Black Camp Left Out Of The Met Exhibit?
Part of what makes the Met Gala so entertaining is seeing how celebrities will interpret the theme. This year, they’ll be tasked with showing off their
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Exclusive: Winnie Harlow Says Her Met Gala Look Was Inspired By C...
The first Monday in May kickstarts a four-month-long exhibit put on by the Costume Institute at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Our favorite
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
9 Neon Nail Colors That'll Bring Summer To Your Fingers
After you've scheduled a haircut and swapped your heavy moisturizer for a lighter gel formula, a manicure is the next logical (not to mention
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Virgil Abloh Shared His Off-White Staff — & The Internet Is (Mayb...
Virgil Abloh, the designer behind Off-White has had quite the year. Besides designing his first mens' collection for Louis Vuttion and his own label, he
by
Channing Hargrove
Travel
The Best Destinations To Visit In June, According To Travel Influ...
Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, which means going a vacation during this time takes a little extra planning. Before taking a
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
The One Outfit That Will Last You An Entire Weekend
Summer is coming, and with it: vacation. And with vacation comes suitcase packing. And with suitcase packing comes an inevitable closet conundrum. How to
by
Emily Ruane
Beauty
Spring's Most On-Trend Manicures Are So Easy To DIY
Chalk it up to Instagram, or the jewelry designers creating the prettiest stackable gold signet rings that just beg to be paired with a perfect mani, but
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
31 Outfits To Try This May
It feels like we've been waiting all year for this moment: the start of Spring. With April and its unexpected snow showers behind us, May might be our
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Round Out Your Denim Collection With A Pair Of Light Wash Jeans
The best part about denim trends are that they never truly go out of style. Sure, your Farrah Fawcett flares might make everyone wonder whether you loved
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
15 One Shoulder Tops That Are Sexy Without Trying Too Hard
First comes legs, then comes cleavage, then comes...shoulders? It may seem like a strange body part to consider sexy, but shoulders are the coolest and
by
Ray Lowe
Beauty
These Breakout Hair-Color Trends Will Inspire The Perfect Summer ...
Hair color is tricky to prescribe, because even though we all feel that annual itch to go a few shades lighter for summer, there's no universal shade of
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Put Away Your Flip Flops, Lace Up Flats Are Back
Sandals are the vacation your feet deserve after six months of being stuffed in socks, boots, and sneakers. And what better way to welcome spring than
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Tech
These Are The Best Memes Of 2019 So Far
A sloth walks into a bar mansion in pursuit of love with an affable virgin, and a girl holding a tray of Fiji water bottles captivates a nation with her
by
Anabel Pasarow
Fashion
Spotted: Elizabeth Holmes Didn’t Wear A Black Turtleneck In Court
When Elizabeth Holmes got dressed for her court appearance on Monday, she stared at her closet full of black turtlenecks and thought to herself, I'll show
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
8 New Trends That'll Bring Back Your Love Of Shorts
Shorts season is as controversial as the Mac vs. PC debate — you either love them or hate them. We get why people choose a Mac over a PC, but when it
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Scarlett Johansson And Brie Larson Wore Infinity Gauntlet...
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters soon, and Marvel fans everywhere are officially in freakout mode. Adding to the anticipation? Two of the movie’s stars
by
Mekita Rivas
Beauty
Move Over Ring Finger, Thumbs Are The New Accent Nails
No shade to the classic ring finger, but the accent nail is finding a new home this spring. Playful, practical, and with way more real estate to get
by
Megan Decker
