The 8 Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere In 2025

As we look forward, the top styles emerging for 2025 offer an exciting look back on silhouettes we’d never thought would see a comeback. Case in point: the clunky-but-chic clogs revival (as seen at Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 show, as well as Hermès and Burberry runways), plus the improbable resurgence of the peep toe (ushered in by labels like Tory Burch , Miu Miu and Acne) and the low-profile sneaker silhouette that’s finally unseated the Gazelle at Stella McCartney, Dior and Loewe. So far, we have a healthy mix of polarizing, surprising and delightful, all at once.