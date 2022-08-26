The perfectionist in me really got stuck into this new era. I quit a good job, started working in an industry that genuinely interests me but isn’t necessarily stable and decided it was the right time to move in with my boyfriend. I even bleached my hair (the classic sign of an identity crisis). But throughout all the experimenting I’ve found what works for me, especially when that includes wearing too-big flared pants and flatform sandals that make me look like I've just walked out of an episode of Lizzie McGuire.