For fashion lovers and historians out there, this sentiment is nothing new. Trend forecaster Agus Panzoni (aka @thealgorythm on TikTok) says that nostalgia has always informed trends. "Romanticising the past is as old as time. What’s different now is the availability of information, and the explosive nature of social media," says Panzoni. She describes social platforms as fashion encyclopaedias, while those with an eye for the archives (like Kim Russell Mandy Lee and Panzoni herself) are increasingly becoming our tastemakers – especially since the pandemic drove us indoors and even more onto our phones. But why do we choose the trends that we do, specifically the ones that mimic younger versions of ourselves? Perhaps this idea of lost youth has more to do with it than we think.