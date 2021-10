Welcome To The Age Of Newstalgia

For those of us who weren’t part of that particular trend at the time or were long beyond their teens and early 20s, it feels uncomfortable to see something that feels so recent already back in the zeitgeist. But this unease isn’t new either. To take an example from my teenage years, the band Bowling For Soup has a whole song about the transformation of your youth into a site of nostalgia for younger people. What is new in the nostalgia for ‘soft grunge’ is that it’s only in part about 2014. The melding of old and new technology in the creating and sharing of this photo (going viral on both Twitter and Pinterest and presumably edited but taken with a disposable camera), together with the 2020s hair and makeup on a 2014 stylised version of the '90s makes the aesthetic feel unstuck from time. It’s not nostalgia anymore but a kind of ‘newstalgia’.