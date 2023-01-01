This Is The Best Day Of 2023 To Open Your Dating Apps

With this in mind, it's time to bookmark next Sunday – 8th January – as the best day to open your dating apps. That's because it's officially "Dating Sunday" 2023: the busiest day of the year on the apps.
Basically, the first Sunday in January – except for New Year's Day itself –always brings a huge surge in activity because people have more free time again after Christmas and the New Year. Some of them may also be looking ahead to Valentine's Day, which is now just six weeks away.
Dating Sunday has been a thing for a few years now. On Dating Sunday 2020, Bumble saw a 15% spike in matches, while Dating Sunday 2018 brought a 78% increase in new users on CoffeeMeetsBagel.
Masha Kodden, CEO of the dating app Inner Circle, predicts that this year's Dating Sunday will reach peak activity between 7pm and 10pm. "2022 was a tough year for singles," she says. "With rising inflation and higher costs, we’ve seen toxic trends like winter coating emerge, where singles go back to a familiar ex for cuffing season rather than dating new people, and ditch them when the weather turns.
"But with so many rushing to the apps on Dating Sunday, it’s the best time for daters to break this cycle, put their best foot forward and meet someone new".
If you are looking to dip your toes back into the dating pool, you may also want to check out 2023's top dating trends, which include a boom in long-distance relationships and an increase in both sex positivity and abstinence. In light of the cost-of-living crisis, casual first dates are in, and spenny elaborate ones are most certainly out.