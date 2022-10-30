Tinder Just Launched Tinder Uni Especially For Students

Dating at university just got a little easier – potentially, at least – with the launch of Tinder Uni especially for students.
Tinder Uni isn't an entirely separate app, simply a new mode that you can find within Tinder Explore. But crucially, because you'll have to be verified using your ".ac.uk" email address to access it, only current students can swipe, match and chat there.
To access Tinder Uni, which was introduced in the UK earlier this week, just open your Tinder app and go to the Edit Profile section. Then, scroll down to the Education tab, add your university to your profile, and tap the Apply for Tinder Uni function. Once you enter your student email address and get it verified, you'll be good to go.
Laura Wilkinson-Rea, Senior Director of Comms UK at Tinder, said of the new mode: "2022 is a record year for students going to university – 425,800 to be precise. And with nearly three quarters of 18-25 year olds saying that they’re ready to mingle, it makes Tinder Uni the must-have partner this semester."
There's no doubt university is a place where love can blossom. According to a Tinder poll, just over half of Brits met a current or previous partner while studying at university. The new mode's verification step should also help to reduce the risk of catfishing, something Tinder has previously taken steps to combat. Last year the app made ID verification available to users all over the world in increase the number of authentic matches.
Other dating apps have also taken steps to crack down on abhorrent and toxic behaviour. Last year Bumble announced that it has updated its terms and conditions to "explicitly ban unsolicited and derogatory comments made about someone’s appearance, body shape, size, or health". Meanwhile, Badoo has blocked screenshots in an effort to reduce the risk of revenge porn and casual slut-shaming.