Inside The Secretive, All-Women University Drinking Societies

And so, in what some on the political right would deem a symptom of 'cancel culture' (but others might call progress), Wyverns is no longer allowed to hold its annual semi-naked jelly wrestling party. The Bullingdon Club is alive and well but Oxford University’s Conservative Association (OUCA) has tried to ban members of the champagne-swilling wrecking association from joining its ranks. Even future Conservative politicians don't want to be associated with them. Beyond Oxbridge, society has changed too. Call it the culture wars if you want but conversations about gender, sexuality, race and class parity have sped up significantly. In no small part this is because of social media which, in particular, has facilitated awareness about mental health, structural racism through the Black Lives Matter movement, trans liberation and what it means to be gender nonconforming, as well as the #MeToo movement and its Generation Z equivalent, Everyone’s Invited , which has shone a light on rape culture in Britain’s schools and universities. It's no longer unusual for a young woman to be a feminist: more than two thirds of 18 to 24-year-olds now identify as such.