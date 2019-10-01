It was one that I’d never told anyone because I had never really even told it to myself before Me Too. It wasn’t the hashtag that gave me the language to finally articulate what had happened to me; the words – rape and assault – had always existed. The problem was that I didn’t think they applied to what I had experienced until I read other women’s stories, using that terminology. It was like a light, though not an entirely welcome one, had gone on at the back of my brain and lit up a mottled memory I had worked hard to archive.