Tarana Burke On What's Next For #MeToo: Understanding Survivors

"The whole part about changing hearts and minds is that, those people who are living their lives everyday out here in the world, they shape policy. Everything from voting on a new law or some kind of policy, to being on a jury, we need people to really understand what it is to be a survivor... [and to] have deep empathy with that experience, so that when they go out in the world, and they, one way or another, affect our lives, they're doing it with an understanding of what it is that we've experienced. That's really what the PSAs are about. And our hopes for the movement are that we can keep building intensity and keep creating opportunities for people to understand sexual violence, and ultimately, better understand how to stop it.