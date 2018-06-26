Terry Crews Details The Importance Of #MeToo In Powerful Speech To Senate

As hard as it was to originally speak out about his own experience, Crews said it’s led other men to reach out to him and tell their stories. “I sit here before you just as an example because a lot of people don’t believe that a person like me could actually be victimized,” he said. “And what happened to me has happened to many, many other men in Hollywood, and since I came forward with my story I’ve had thousands and thousands of men come to me and say, ‘Me too — this is my story.’”