Entertainment News
Food News
Nailed It! Season 3 Kicks Off With Sabrina Cast
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
News
Entertainment
Spike Lee Directed
Crooklyn
— Black Women Brought It To Life
Danielle Cadet
May 16, 2019
Beauty
Demi Lovato Just Got The Sweetest Tattoo In Honor Of Her Late Great-Grandmother
Rachel Lubitz
May 16, 2019
News
Felicity Huffman Pleaded Guilty In The College Admissions Scandal
Natalie Gontcharova
May 13, 2019
Jewish American Heritage Month
A Beginner’s Guide To American Yiddish (AKA “Yinglish”)
Why is May 2019 different from all other months? It’s Jewish American Heritage Month for one, a period that feels especially important to mark given the
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Peggy Lipton, Mother To Rashida Jones &
Mod Squad
Star, ...
Sixties icon Peggy Lipton, star of Twin Peaks and The Mod Squad, and mother of Rashida and Kidada Jones, has died from cancer at 72. “She made her
by
Tanya Edwards
Entertainment News
NXIVM Testimony Reveals How Members Had To “Worship” Leader Keith...
Women branded his name on their bodies. They submitted to be his sex slaves. They ate what he told them to and sent intimate photos of themselves when he
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Entertainment News
Lights, Camera, No Action In Georgia: Hollywood Fights The State’...
Georgia spoiled more than a few peaches with its controversial new abortion law, and now Hollywood is clapping back — but perhaps a bit softer and
by
Alexis Reliford
Pop Culture
Who Is The Real Rocky Flintstone — The Man, The Myth, The Legend ...
For many people, the thought of their fathers writing a pornographic book series would be too much to stomach. But for Jamie Morton, his dad's dip into
by
Madison Medeiros
Entertainment News
Britney Spears Appeared In Court Yesterday & Her Sister Already S...
For more than a decade, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has acted as a conservator over the pop singer’s affairs and estate. In recent weeks,
by
Sarah Midkiff
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner's Skin-Care Line
Update: It’s official: Kylie Jenner is in fact launching her own skin-care line. The 21-year-old billionaire announced on Instagram this afternoon that
by
Thatiana Diaz
Movies
The Most Powerful Scene In
Avengers: Endgame
Almost Didn...
Avengers: Endgame was very much the end of an era for millions of fans who invested 11 years into the star-studded franchise. While the blockbuster film
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Did We All Miss This Major Hint About Royal Baby Archie's Name?
The world has been buzzing since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their son, Archie Harrison Montbatten-Windsor, on Wednesday. But as
by
Madison Medeiros
Movies
Renée Zellweger Looks SO Different In The Trailer For Her Judy Ga...
Not everything is magical somewhere over the rainbow — at least not in the new trailer for Judy, the riveting biopic that tells the story of Judy
by
Madison Medeiros
Wellness
Busy Philipps Is Pissed Off About Georgia's New Abortion Law
Busy Philipps just got real about abortion on her E! talk show. On Tuesday night’s episode, the star emotionally spoke about Georgia’s new
by
Molly Longman
Pop Culture
The Real Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Baby Name
Incredible how Baby Sussex keeps getting better and better by the minute! The newest royal baby officially has a name, and it is glorious. Meghan Markle
by
Morgan Baila
News
What The Final Season Of
Game Of Thrones
Can Teach Us Ab...
Daenerys. Cersei. Arya. Sansa. With the exception of Jon Snow and a few dragons, the final season of Game of Thrones really is all about the women. Their
by
Talaya Waller
Beauty
Everyone Is Talking About Meghan Markle's Manicure In The Ba...
Baby Sussex has arrived, and Meghan Markle's post-baby glow is off the charts. Just two days after welcoming a healthy baby boy, the new family made their
by
Megan Decker
Pop Culture
The Viral Words You Need To Know
Have you always been on top of all the new, viral words young people say? Great. Of course you have. But even the trendiest among us now struggle to
by
Morgan Baila
Beauty
Hair Bows Are Back — & Hollywood Can't Get Enough Of The Trend
Everything in life circles back eventually — this we all know — but to be honest, we did not see this one coming: the return of hair bows. On both
by
Us
Entertainment News
Amy Schumer Welcomes Baby Boy
It's not a competition, but Amy Schumer wins. The comedian announced that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child on Sunday night
by
Morgan Baila
Weddings
Are The
Queer Eye
Producers Working On A New Wedding Show?
Once again, flyers are floating around the internet claiming that the that the producers that made Queer Eye the best part of last March are on the prowl
by
Michelle Santiago...
Beauty
Ariana Grande Announces That A "Thank U, Next" Fragrance Is Comin...
Update: After her team filed a trademark for a "Thank U, Next" beauty line last month, Ariana Grande finally revealed her plans to expand the footprint of
by
Rachel Lubitz
Entertainment News
YouTube Star Austin Jones Sentenced To 10 Years In Child Pornogra...
A federal judge sentenced YouTube singer Austin Jones to 10 years in prison for persuading underage girls as young as 14 to create and send him
by
Lydia Wang
Home Decor
Experts Weigh In On What The Royal Baby's Nursery Might Look...
Meghan Markle has shown us that she is going to do royal motherhood her way — in everything from maternity leave to DIY baby food. So the royal baby's
by
Michelle Santiago...
Entertainment
Beyoncé Didn’t Invent Marching Band Entrances, But Taylor Swift’s...
There’s a single frame from Taylor Swift’s Billboard Music Awards performance that has gone viral. In it, Swift stands confidently in a sparkly pink,
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Entertainment News
Jude Law Quietly Got Married In Sunglasses & A Corduroy Suit Last...
While everyone's eyes were fixed on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's surprise Little Chapel wedding in Las Vegas, Jude Law and Phillipa Coan quietly wed in
by
Morgan Baila
Entertainment News
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Wedding Chapel Has A Long Hollyw...
Today, we woke up to the news that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in Vegas. How did we find out? Diplo’s Instagram story, of course. Turner
by
Michelle Santiago...
Fashion
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Eloped In Vegas — & You're Going T...
Update: The rest of the world might be confused about what Sophie Turner actually wore for her impromptu nuptials to Joe Jonas last night – but we're
by
Eliza Huber
Entertainment News
The Most Disturbing Details From The NXIVM Sex Cult Case
At this point, nothing should surprise me when it comes to accusations against Smallville actress Allison Mack and Keith Raniere, two prominent members of
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Oprah Is Done With Acting Because It Doesn’t Feed Her Soul
The next time someone asks if you've had a chance to read their email or a roommate wants you to clean the kitchen, kindly inform them that particular
by
Kathryn Lindsay
