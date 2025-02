From #FreeRocky To Free Man – What’s Next For A$AP Rocky?

However, the jury’s three-hour deliberation suggests otherwise, though the verdict ultimately fell in Rocky’s favor. It's clear that the law, and a bit of luck, was on his side. Rocky now gets to return to business as usual and won’t miss his headlining set at the Rolling Loud festival in LA this March. He’ll get to carry out his enviable duties as co-chair of the 2025 MET Gala , which has a theme that draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. And we’ll get to see Rocky share the screen with Denzel Washington in an upcoming Spike Lee joint set for release later this year. While all of that is great, my hope is that Rocky has learned that relying on “Lady Luck” to be his saving grace isn’t the wisest strategy.