Megan Thee Stallion Reclaims Her Story (As She Should!) With New Documentary & Lawsuit

Megan is Black, sexually self-possessed, and successful, a triple threat against the white patriarchal status quo and internalized misogynoir within our own community.
Just finished watching Megan Thee Stallion’s documentary 🥺🥺💜 it was so deep and powerful, I cried!! I’m glad she told part of her story in her own words!! You can feel her strength and resilience in every part. She’s overcome so much 🥺🥺🥺 keep going Meg!!! #Megan pic.twitter.com/OXWOaqqxhS— 𝕷🍒 (@venusprincess44) October 31, 2024
Let’s say that again for the people in the back: Just because you have sex with someone, it doesn’t mean they can't assault you. In fact, intimate partner violence is so common, 1 in 3 women will experience it in their lifetime, according to the World Health Organization.
I beg to ask when has protecting abusers in the face of clear and present harm against victims ever benefited us as a community?
Anyone going through darkness & loss in their life, I hope you’ll give the Meg Thee Stallion doc a chance. She talked about all the darkness she went through, but how she had to show up for Megan Pete. And I hope you’ll find enough fight in life to do the same for yourself. pic.twitter.com/WnUXohO3oi— Loy A. Webb (@mslawebb) November 1, 2024
