"The fashion sense of female rappers has always been a powerful source of inspiration to me. I was the kid that watched MTV music videos as I got dressed in the morning and never missed 106 & Park because of artists like Missy Elliot . Her music videos always stood out to me because of how she embraced boldness and experimentation in her own unique way. Missy redefined what it means to be fashionable and unapologetically herself, and she’s truly my inspiration when it comes to streetwear style. Many don’t mention her in street style, but her videos and looks were being duplicated. The moment I saw her music video for ‘ Gossip Folks ,’ I wanted her Adidas tracksuit and hoped to be in one of her music videos as a kid dancer. (I can honestly say I wear my tracksuit multiple times within a month because it makes me feel comfortable, fly, and cool — just like Missy.) Her influence has encouraged a generation to step outside of their comfort zones, take risks, and embrace their own personal style with confidence and authenticity. When I saw her perform at Essence Fest this year, it took me back to my early childhood and how much I thoroughly enjoy her music. I chanted to every single song as if I wrote it alongside her." - Venesa Coger - Style and Culture Editor