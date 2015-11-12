10 Questions We Still Have About These Missy Elliot Videos

Today the internet has been taken over by the new Missy Elliott video. As it should be. Her fans have had a long wait for new music and visuals from the hip hop queen. If you're inspired enough to take a little YouTube nostaligia trip, you'll see the songs you loved in the early 2000s still hold up.
You'll also notice that her music videos can leave you with a lot of questions. Like, for example: Where did that random cameo come from? Who made that amazing bejeweled denim jacket? Wasn't this song on that one episode of Gilmore Girls?
Missy Elliott is still entertaining and confounding us — after all these years. Ahead, check out a few more questions we've been asking.
