I Took My First Trip To Nashville & Fell In Love With Country Music
I never thought I’d be two-stepping in Nashville with cowboy boots on, singing along to country music, but last weekend, there I was. After spending a few days at CMA Fest with SoFi, let me tell you, I get the hype now.
As a native New Yorker, this was my first time in Nashville and my first country music festival. The best part? I got to experience it all with my boyfriend. It was his first time in Nashville too, which made it even more special. He went full rancher mode the moment we landed. I’m talking boots, hats, and attitude. I was calling him “Cowboy Johnny” all weekend because he was really committed to the role. His cowboy alter ego was activated.
Like so many millennial Black folks, I’ve never been a big country music fan (outside of Shania Twain, obviously) but since Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter (which deserves its own Grammy category, let’s be real) which gave us a whole history lesson on the Black roots of country music, I’ve been dabbling more into the genre. And after Day 1 of CMA Fest, I was like… ohhh, this is kinda fire! There’s something about the storytelling, the vocals, the vibes — it just takes you to a place of peace.
Going with SoFi made the whole experience even more memorable. I’ve always known SoFi as the financial company helping people reach their money goals but I didn’t realize how much they’ve expanded into lifestyle spaces. What really stood out to me was how SoFi is bridging financial wellness with culture. Their SoFi Plus membership doesn’t just offer banking perks, it includes exclusive invites to VIP events & experiences nationwide, which is how I got the opportunity to attend CMA Fest with them. In addition to perks, they teamed up with country star Kelsea Ballerini to launch their Rising Star Program, offering grants to students and helping the next generation achieve financial independence. It’s one thing to talk about empowering people, it’s another to put action behind it.
As for the music? A vibe. Watching Darius Rucker hit the main stage on Night 1 was surreal. I grew up knowing him from Hootie & The Blowfish, so seeing him take command of a country music festival was a full-circle moment. Black artists have always had a hand in shaping country music, legends like DeFord Bailey and Charley Pride paved the way but we haven’t always been centered in the conversation. So to see artists like, Shaboozey, Tiera Kennedy, and Kashus Culpepper take the stage and bring their full selves? That meant something. They’re part of a new generation redefining what country music looks and sounds like and I’m so here for it.
Oh, and let’s not forget the fashion. I knew I couldn’t pull up to Nashville without proper fits. I found the cutest denim cowboy boots, paired them with matching hats, layered belts and chains, and added mini bags to complete the fits. It was giving Southern charm meets city girl aesthetic.
If I had to rate this trip, I’d give it a 10/10. I came for the vibes, stayed for the music, and left with a new playlist, a SoFi membership, and memories I’ll never forget. Don’t be surprised if my Spotify Wrapped is stacked with Kelsea Ballerini and Shaboozey.
