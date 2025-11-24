The Beef Between Dominicans & Puerto Ricans Isn’t Real. Bad Bunny’s DtMF Concerts in DR Are Proof

A guy I used to date, who just so happens to be Dominican, used to always tell me, “Where there is a Puerto Rican, there is a Dominican nearby.” And he wasn’t wrong. From New York and New Jersey down through Worcester, Allentown, and Orlando, there are entirely blended neighborhoods. We coalesce because we know that, despite all the jokes and competition, we see and understand each other. Our food and music are seasoned with the same stuff. Our accents and slang may be different, but we understand each other’s dialects more easily than anyone else’s. We feel safe together. We feel at home. And like siblings who play-fight but will throw hands at anyone who really comes for their family, we tease each other relentlessly, and hilariously, con amor y respeto.