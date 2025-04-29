Here’s What to Wear to Bad Bunny’s No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí Residency

If you managed to snag tickets to Bad Bunny's No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí residency in Puerto Rico, sleep with one eye open. Just kidding — kind of. But you’re definitely at the top of your friends' “rob” list right now.
The Puerto Rican icon has completely sold out his residency celebrating "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," an album that is a love letter to the archipelago that raised him. It’s a vivid tribute to Puerto Rico’s culture, its gorgeous landscapes and people, and the political history they carry. Drawing inspiration from the countryside’s sounds and aesthetics, this project is both a fresh direction for El Conejo Malo and a deeply familiar one — rooted in memory, familia, and identity. For Puerto Ricans and Latines everywhere, it resonates like a photo album come to life, full of nostalgia, rhythm, pride, and perreo.
So if you’re one of the lucky ones heading to the show, you’re not just going to a concert, you’re stepping into a historic cultural moment. And of course, you’re going to want to show up dressed. Whether you’re repping the rural vibe of the album or channeling your inner party animal, we’ve got outfit ideas to help you embody the energy, emotion, and yes, the camera roll-filling power of the night. Trust, you’ll still wish you took más fotos.
BAILE INoLVIDABLE
In the "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" music video, Bad Bunny delivers one of the album’s most heartfelt moments, singing to the person who taught him how to dance. The video is a tribute to memory, love, and dance, set against a backdrop that channels 1970s Puerto Rico in all its dreamy, disco-lit glory. For all the couples, or the situationships (we know BB has a soft spot for those), this look is all about coordination. Channel Benito’s baby blue suit or your best retro fit and take inspiration from the dancer’s glitter dress: sequins, shimmer, and movement. Perfect for a night that could turn into your baile inolvidable.
Puerto Rican Pride
One thing about Latines — we love to rep our flags. The Puerto Rican flag, in particular, shows up everywhere in Bad Bunny’s World, from his visuals and performances to the lyrics and imagery of "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS." For this look, go all in on that pride. You can literally wear the PR flag, rock pieces that represent your own heritage, or get creative with the flag’s colors, textures, and shapes. Red, white, and blue are your palette. Whether it’s a vintage tee, a new dress, or custom accessories, it’s all about showing love to where you’re from, loud and proud.
Nuyorican Vibes
"DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" opens with “NUEVAYoL,” a track that nods to “Un Verano en Nueva York” by El Gran Combo and Andy Montañez, and honors the deep bond between Puerto Rico and New York City. That Nuyorican identity, equal parts Bori and NY native, is a vibe all on its own. Whether you grew up between both worlds or just want to tap into that spirit, this look is all about blending your cultures. Think crisp streetwear, stacked gold jewelry, oversized hoops, a Yankees or Mets cap, and that signature mix of laidback boldness.
A Nod to Jíbaros
A central thread in "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" is its tribute to the jíbaro, the rural, working-class Puerto Rican figure often seen as a symbol of the island’s heart and soul. Historically, jíbaros were farmers from the mountainous regions of Puerto Rico, known for their connection to the land, traditional values, and rich musical and cultural contributions. Bad Bunny draws heavily from this imagery, weaving in references to the countryside, agriculture, and folkloric elements. Dressing in honor of the jíbaro means looking to linen fabrics, guayaberas, straw hats, earthy tones, or even pieces inspired by traditional jíbaro dress with a modern twist. It’s a powerful way to show love for Puerto Rico's roots and the everyday people who shaped its identity.
Una WELTiTA Por la Playita
With No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí running from July through September, there’s no doubt the Puerto Rican heat will be in full effect. Bad Bunny’s love for the beach and sun is well-documented, and "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" leans into that too with visuals and sounds that feel pulled straight from a summer day on the island. Let the coastline inspire your look: soft colors, tropical prints, and beachy details like seashells or crochet. Honestly, if you roll straight from the beach to the concert venue, we’re not judging, you’re just committing to the bit.
