Bad Bunny’s DtMF Won’t Solve Colonialism in Puerto Rico — But Music Is Key to Revolutions

It is important to understand this context in order not to idolize Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. We take away people's humanity when we put them on a pedestal. He is part of a legacy of musicians who are popularizing, preserving, and evolving our culture. The resurgence of our folk music has been the result of the contributions and efforts of many people, beyond those mentioned here. It takes time, love for the homeland, and dedication. Bad Bunny will not solve colonialism in Puerto Rico. And we should not put so much pressure on him — or any artist, leader, or individual — to do so. Nevertheless, the lyrics of his songs have permeated the collective consciousness of many Boricuas and people from other cultures. That's what protest music does.