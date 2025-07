Erykah Badu Teases New Music & Stops Show To Shout Out ASL Interpreter At Essence Fest

There were other candid moments when Badu spoke directly to the audience, like when she jokingly admonished the crowd for sitting down during the beginning of her set. “Right now Imma do one of my favourite songs, [but] it’s not going to be ‘Tyrone’ because y’all were sitting down at the beginning and I’m vindictive so I’m punishing you for sitting down,” she said to laughs. Badu, of course, is referring to her 1997 classic (and my go-to karaoke song) “ Tyrone (Live) ”. Badu relented after cheers from the crowd and turned to her band and said, “If we do do it, let’d do it fast as fuck” before launching into a sped-up rendition of her fan-favorite hit. As someone who has heard the song about a million times and knows every run, every adlib and every “shhhiiit”, it was refreshing to hear a new version of one of my favorite jams.