Coachella Isn’t Just About The Music. And That’s A Good Thing.

Tucked between mountain ranges, the Empire Polo Club — Coachella’s longtime home — might just be the quintessential music festival venue. The grounds are sprawling but flat, carpeted in soft grass lawns that stretch for acres. In my years of raving, I’ve danced on blistering city pavement, hiked up dusty hills to get to my campsite, and tripped over tree roots at forested events. And as a dynamically disabled woman with chronic back pain, I’ve found that terrain can truly make or break an event. Steep inclines and uneven ground can add up and cause my pain to flare, but the Coachella grounds spared me from the worst of it. While the amount of walking required to enter the venue and move between stages is serious, the flat paths are forgiving, the signage is clear, and stages have extensive space to spread out away from the crowd if you need to sit or lay down in the grass. ADA parking lots cut down the distance to the venue for those who need it, motorized mobility devices can be charged on site, and there are dedicated accessibility service hubs throughout the grounds. This should be standard at every festival. But too often, it’s not.