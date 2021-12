Sometimes I’m Fine, Often I’m Not: My Life With Dynamic Disabilities

In this dynamic state, society can make us believe that we’re not really disabled. Vicky of Bread and Roses Counselling confirms this issue. "It’s common for people with dynamic conditions to struggle with imposter syndrome because some days they may feel better than others, so they may end up doubting or minimising their pain or symptoms." I myself experience this deep feeling of imposter syndrome. Part of me recognises that I’m disabled – especially at the height of a flare – but another part of me doesn’t believe that I deserve access to adjustments, or even that I have the right to use the term 'disabled'. If I do feel 'fine' on some days, is my identity at risk? Vicky explains that this problem can be socially reinforced through "messages from others that you 'look fine' or 'were okay yesterday'". Hannah from mobility aid business Not Your Grandma’s also refers to this, mentioning times when she’d go into work without her mobility aids and be asked if that meant she was "better now". Brianne explains that this type of messaging "isolates chronically ill people and encourages them to perform wellness in public". As a result we are left in further pain, our disabilities exacerbated.