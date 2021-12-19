Sometimes I’m Fine, Often I’m Not: My Life With Dynamic Disabilities

Societal understanding of disability has a long way to go. Among many other things, it is crucial that non-disabled people learn the dynamic nature of many disabilities. One way to do this, says Vicky, is "by learning more, being curious and asking your disabled and chronically ill loved ones how they really are, particularly if they always say that they’re 'fine'." However, keep in mind that it's important to avoid placing further burden on us – as Hannah points out, dynamically disabled people are often left with the task of explaining the fluctuating nature of their conditions. Some people may be okay with this but many find it exhausting. If the nature of dynamic disabilities were understood on a wider scale, Hannah explains, there would be "less pressure on us to educate" others.