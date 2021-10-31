Could A “Chill-Out Carriage” Help Your Back-To-Work Anxiety?

Ask anyone what they're dreading about returning to the office and they'll probably say the commute. It's not just expensive, but often stressful and exhausting, especially when you have a busy day ahead of you.
For this reason, it's definitely interesting to see that so-called "chill-out carriages" have been introduced on 12 Docklands Light Railway (DLR) trains in east London. The interiors of these carriages have been redecorated with a focus on mindfulness - think soothing images of mountains, forests, oceans and the countryside.
Dubbed the "inner journey zone", these carriages are intended to be spaces where commuters can "pause, relax [and] reconnect" before and after the workday. Frankly, that's something we can all get on board with.
In addition to the chill-out carriages, meditation corners have been installed on the platforms at three DLR stations: Canary Wharf, Tower Gateway and Woolwich Arsenal. They'll remain in place for at least the next six months. DLR passengers can also download a meditation app with music designed to soothe them during busy commutes.
Dan Barrett of mental health organisation Thrive LDN said the project is a "great way" of reminding commuters that "even a small pause, some breathing space, can start the journey to feeling calmer and more resilient".
"It is also an innovative way for how we can help encourage each other to talk and act more when it comes to mental health and wellbeing," he added. "As we emerge from the coronavirus crisis, this has never been more important."
Alessia Affinita of Youmanity, a charity involved in the project, added: "We often forget to pause in our hectic daily routine. Time spent commuting can be time spent on our own inner journey, providing the perfect window to pause, reflect and be aware of ourselves and the space around us."