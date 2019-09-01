Skip navigation!
Mind
Health News
Overwhelmed? Try These Tips & Solutions
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
Camila Mendes Shares How She Healed After Sexual Assault
by
Erika W. Smith
Entertainment
Phoebe’s Traumatic Childhood Was
Friends’
Darkest Plotline
by
Molly Longman
Mind
What Happens When Therapists Get Bad Online Reviews
by
Amelia Tait
Mind
"You're Just Kooky": Why Women With Autism Aren't Taken Seriously
Jess Commons
1 Sep 2019
Music
Ariana Grande Tells Fans She Still Has Panic Attacks After Canceling Meet & ...
Alejandra Salazar
31 Aug 2019
Anxiety
Instagram Fasting: The Low-Stress Way To Stop Social Media Making You Sad
Elizabeth Bennett
30 Aug 2019
Mind
Growing Up Blind Didn't Spare Me From Body Dysmorphia, It Made It...
This article was first published on Not Plant Based and is republished here with permission of the author. “You don’t look blind.” It’s a c
by
Charlotte Bateman
Lonely Girls' Club
What I Learned About Loneliness After A Divorce In My 50s
At one of the loneliest points in my life, I joined a friend and her daughter for a week’s break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “You said you were lone
by
Carolina Gonzalez
Lonely Girls' Club
I'm 28 & My Best Friend Is 100 Years Old
by
Zoe Beaty
Lonely Girls' Club
The Lonely Island: Meet The Women Who Live On The Isolated Isle O...
The Hebridean island of Eigg is home to one of the most isolated communities in the UK. What is it like to live an occasional, meandering ferry-ride away f
by
Tom Seymour
Mind
"At Weekends I Don't See Anybody": What It's Like To Be Young & L...
Thanks to a plethora of recent surveys and news stories on the topic, the loneliness epidemic among young people is finally getting the airtime it deserves
by
Natalie Gil
Living
What I've Learned From Living With Driving Anxiety For 16 Years
A few months ago, my friend rang to ask if I could drive her to the hospital. I hesitated, my mind spiralling into a familiar panic. “Umm…” I
by
Leah Grant
Mind
Why Are Black Women More Likely To Be Diagnosed As Bipolar In Bri...
Government statistics show that black women are more likely to be diagnosed with bipolar than any other demographic in the UK. Yet black women suffering wi
by
Georgia Moot
Work & Money
The 3 Personality Types Successful Women Surround Themselves With...
Whether you're a people person or not, there's no way you're going to make it to the top on your own. Climbing the ladder involves collabora
by
Jess Commons
Relationships
I Called Instead Of Texted My Dates, And Here's What Happened
I love texting. I love it so much, especially for dating. As an introvert, texting has pretty much solved all of my modern-day social problems. I can conne
by
Cassie Cao
Mind
Why We Need To Stop Using 'Triggered' In The Wrong Context
Remember when Greggs started selling vegan sausage rolls and Piers Morgan kicked off? The news story itself was inane, but the commentary around it was sig
by
Janey Starling
Mind
My Self-Esteem Sabotaged My Relationships But Co-Dependents Anony...
Maya* was 21 when she showed up at her first Co-Dependents Anonymous meeting. “I remember turning up to these weird, dingy rooms – more often than
by
Jessica Rapana
Health Trends
Antinatalism: The Popular Reddit Movement To Stop Procreation
In the August issue of Elle, the singer Miley Cyrus revealed how she feels about having kids in the future. “We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit p
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
Rethinking Positive Thinking: Why It's Time To Try Mental Contras...
Positive affirmations – words you’re supposed to repeat over and over again in order to inspire yourself and change your life – are now a key theme i
by
Jenn Selby
Sex
Ask A Therapist: Why Don't I Want Sex With My Boyfriend Anymore
Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked a cognitive analytic therapist with over 30 years' clinical experience fo
by
Us
Mind
How Negative Perceptions At School Can Impact on Black Girls And ...
School is one of the most important early environments to foster future success in a child, and teachers play a huge part in crafting what their students&#
by
Paula Akpan
Mental Health Awareness
Can Microdosing Psychedelic Mushrooms Curb Your Anxiety
At a time when many people regularly take CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis, to manage their anxiety, it comes at no surprise that we'
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
How To Stop August Anxiety Before It Even Begins
Sunday scaries. Errand paralysis. FOMO. August anxiety. These days, there's a name for every terrible feeling that you experience over the course of y
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
How To Deal With Passive Aggressive Behaviour
by
Amelia Tait
Wellness
What It's Like To Be A Woman Working In Domestic Abuse Rehabilita...
Domestic violence against women is a hidden crime that the World Health Organization (WHO) has called an epidemic. Officially, 1.3 million women are affect
by
Leila Hawkins
Living
The Greatest Lesson My Grandmother Taught Me: Stop Saving Things ...
I wasn’t there when my grandfather died but I had been there plenty of times when he didn’t. I’d sat in the ICU at Croydon University Hospital in 200
by
Vicky Spratt
Mind
When Women Get Called 'Sensitive' It's Not A Compliment, But It S...
The following is an extract from Eleanor Morgan's new book, Hormonal: A Conversation About Women's Bodies, Mental Health And Why We Need To Be He
by
Eleanor Morgan
Anxiety
Wild Swimming Is The Anxiety Antidote I Never Knew I Needed
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Deacon & Vicky Allan (@wildswimmingphotography) on Feb 10, 2019 at 2:42am PST It was nostalgia, not
by
Catherine Renton
US News
Jeffrey Epstein's Bizarre Transhumanism Beliefs & 'Baby Ranch' Ex...
Before financier Jeffrey Epstein was arraigned on two charges related to sex trafficking in July, he had big plans to inseminate women with his sperm, and
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Essential Oils For When You Just Can't Fall Asleep
by
Molly Longman
Mind
Is My 'Self-Care' Really Self-Sabotage
It was back in 2017 when I first heard the term 'self-care' and it was just so perfect. Important indulgence. Me time. Taking care. Saying no wit
by
Fiona Ward
Work & Money
Giving Up The
Sex & The City
Lifestyle Is The Best Choic...
I moved to London four years ago and in that time, I went on approximately 830 dates, drank more cocktails than my insides care to admit, attended over 1,0
by
Jessica Evans
Guide To Great Sleep
10 Jet Lag Remedies & Hacks To Stop It Ruining Your Holiday
If you’ve ever smelled like stale plane air while feeling physically and mentally exhausted, listen up. You may have suffered from jet lag. This is a com
by
Molly Longman
