Gaslighting Happens In Friendships Too. Beware Of These Signs

"Gaslighters will often go to lengths to form a special bond with your spouse/partner. Be very wary," warns Dr Sarkis. "Gaslighters know exactly what many people in longterm relationships want to hear. This has nothing to do with whether you have a healthy relationship or not – anyone wants to feel listened to and needed." Dr Sarkis believes gaslighter friends aren't to be trusted with your spouse and will go to great lengths to "steal" them from you, "particularly if you have disclosed that you are having problems in your relationship. Whatever information you tell the gaslighters, they will use that to get your spouse hooked." She recommends warning your spouse to expect extra attention from this toxic friend, but adds that, ultimately, whatever happens between them – if anything – is out of your control. "The gaslighter sees taking your partner as a game to be won. She doesn’t care about you, your spouse, or your relationship. She certainly doesn’t care about your feelings."