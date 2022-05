‘Love Bombing’ Happens In The Workplace, Too — It’s Just Harder To Spot

“Come up with standard responses in advance and practice rolling them out. These are phrases that mean nothing (other than to yourself) that don’t seem to disagree with the narcissist, such as: ‘Oh, how about that?’ or ‘That may be true… and’. These are to disarm and stop the narcissist in their tracks. Then, change the subject quickly to what you want to focus on, or back to them and what they care about. This can end up being quite a healthy discussion or debate when managed well,” she explained.