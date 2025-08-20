Money Diary: An Assistant Designer On £16,500

Monthly Expenses



Monthly Housing Costs: £850. We rent a semi-detached house, so £1,700 total!

Number of Housemates: One, my partner.

Monthly Loan Payments: None.

Pension: 7.5%.

All Other Monthly Expenses: £7 SIM only phone contract. I try and keep monthly outgoings very slim!



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, student finance covered all of my higher education. I was very lucky to leave with a First Class master's degree!



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I grew up in a very sheltered household, growing up thinking we were poorer than we were. My father was very strict about how much money was spent, as he was the sole earner, so food shops were limited but new cars were the norm. As a child, I thought we couldn't afford chocolate bars and holidays, but never questioned how we could afford a newer car until I was an adult. I didn't go abroad until I was 23. My mother still remains unsure about finances and I often manage these for her now that she's separated from my father, as I made sure I was financially educated once I reached my twenties.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I was a pot washer at a local cafe — I just walked in and asked for a job! It was so bad I didn't get another job for two years. It felt like the done thing — all of my friends were working part time, so I thought I had to as well.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I never worried about money, but felt that we didn't have much. I just accepted to live within my means. Earning more didn't feel like an option in the small town I grew up in.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes. I have just left a role earning £30k per year, for a part time role earning £16.5k. I worry about the long-term future financially, like what will happen if I fall pregnant? How long can I live on £16.5k? I also have to remind myself there was a reason I gave up the £30k, and £16.5k is doable where I live. I'm just not sure how long for.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

I was fully financially responsible at 18 and I know that if I needed help, I could ask my mum — but that has never happened. I know she has less than me, but I also know she would do what she can to help. I grew up living within my means and as soon as I had money above that, I saved, saved, saved to build up an emergency fund that gives me six months' worth of bills. My financial habits are built on knowing how to live with little money, whilst being terrified of having little money.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

None.