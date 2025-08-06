Money Diary: A Criminal Psychologist On £41,039

This week: "I'm a 39-year-old working in the civil service as a criminal psychologist. I've been with the Civil Service for coming up to a decade in a variety of roles before I landed in this field five years ago, which is very challenging and interesting work. I'm a Londoner, having grown up here and moving back roughly 10 years ago following a split from my daughter's father. I now live with my sister and daughter and our mother moved in with us two years ago following a decline in her health. It can be difficult sometimes, juggling everything when she has rough weeks and requires more care and we are deciding next steps in terms of long-term care, but overall, she's enjoying being back with her kids and grandchild. I'm a cautious spender on a day-to-day basis, but can then have a fuck-it day and book a holiday and value experiences over possessions."