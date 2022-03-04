From ‘Pocketing’ To ‘Eclipsing’: The Modern Dating Terms To Know In 2022

Love is tough enough to navigate as it is, let alone when you throw in a pandemic. And with courtship mostly taking place online these days, there comes a host of terrifying new dating phenomena and ‘situationships’ that we’re only just beginning to wrap our heads around.
But from the inevitable ‘cuffing’ to the more sinister ‘love-bombing’, the nuances of modern romance are not exactly common knowledge. So to make things a little easier on the bumpy road to love, we’ve put together a glossary of romantic (and very unromantic) terms that are worth keeping on your radar.
Scroll through for a breakdown of 13 terms that you’re likely to come across in the minefield that is modern dating.