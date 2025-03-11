I Went To 5 Singles Events & It Gave Me Hope

The problem with these drinks events is the gender split isn’t even. More women show up than men. I mingled for a little and spoke to a couple of guys (and got my free shot), but I’d arrived late and by that point there were a lot of one-on-one conversations happening and I didn’t want to be that person who f*cks another over to chat to some random guy. I also chatted with some nice women — one of them even warned me to steer clear of a particular man who’d made her uncomfortable. Women look out for women like nothing else. I left after about 45 minutes with my number card still in my pocket, a little deflated, but glad I’d given it a go. One good thing about these events is you can bounce pretty quickly. If you aren’t vibing with someone and don’t want to be locked into convo, tell them you need the loo.