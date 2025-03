I Went To 5 Singles Events & It Gave Me Hope

Finally, I went speed dating with the same events company. There were 10 men to five women (miracles can happen). I stayed put in a seat for 90 minutes as a conveyor belt of men were presented to me for four minutes each. It was interesting, almost like swiping on an app in real life. At the worse end of the spectrum, I found one man offensive (he began trying to guess my ethnicity before asking me anything else) and on the better end of the spectrum, there were a few attractive guys I enjoyed chatting with. The catch? Because there always seems to be one… they were all housemates. As much as I’d love to channel my inner Samantha Jones and date a whole friendship group, I don’t think they were keen on the idea. I swapped numbers with the one closest to my age, who I’d have liked more than four minutes with, and we’re arranging when to go on a real date. I also swapped numbers with the two women to my left, because they had the best chat of the night and we might all go to another event together in the future.