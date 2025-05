We Called Off Our Engagements — & Celebrated It

Unlike weddings, there isn’t reliable data on how many people have called off an engagement and whether this is happening more than ever before. But what is shifting, is the attitude around relationships ending. Julia Moreno, family partner at Keystone Law , with expertize in divorces, says “more couples today are willing to end relationships that are not working and prioritize wellbeing”, and that it’s not uncommon to see divorces within the first few years of marriage. “Calling off an engagement shouldn’t be seen as a failure. The courage to say ‘no’ when something isn’t right is an act of strength and respect,” Moreno adds. Not only that, it’s likely far less financially damaging than paying for a divorce later on. Kate Daly, divorce expert and co-founder of Amicable , believes that in recent years, “how we view ending engagements has gone from failure to being recognized as a brave, emotionally intelligent and self-aware decision”. Celebrating after the engagement break off is something experts in this field see, too. Ann Robinson, head of family law at Blacks Solicitors , says that many of her clients exchanged their rings for “something celebratory for themselves like a party, a holiday or a trip”.