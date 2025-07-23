As a Latina Bride, I Had to Unlearn What Marriage Should Look Like
"The focus was always to be a fully independent woman, all by myself and for myself, so I chased other markers of success: stamps in my passport, launching my own business, and buying my first property."
"Marriage hadn’t been on my planner until I looked at the man beside me and thought, 'With the right person, this is something I could see for myself.'"
"In Latine households, women typically cook and take care of the kids while men provide. Yet in our home, chores flow organically. We both cook, we both clean, and we both do laundry. We don’t default to gendered roles for the sake of following tradition. Instead, we honor each other’s strengths."
"As a Latina, I honor my heritage and the traditions that shaped me, but I also choose which parts of that legacy to carry forward. Marriage is not a script I must follow; it is a story we co-write. "