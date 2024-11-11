14 Truly Helpful Tips On How To Solo Travel, According To Seasoned Travelers

Solo travel is the way of the world at this point — and for women in particular, even more so. In fact, women make up 71% of those seeking solo travel experiences, according to a 2024 study done by Virtuoso, a global travel network. And this goes for both single and coupled travelers — and moms, too, with more and more women leaving their plus-ones at home. As an avid solo traveler myself, I get it. It’s so much easier to focus on your needs, do exactly what you want, and maybe even make some friends and forge connections along the way.
The biggest repeat words from seasoned solo travelers? Freedom and connection. “Solo travel is liberating,” says Ashley Carr, a solo traveler for six years. “It allows you to do what you want, when you want. If you want to spend two hours sorting through every single item in a thrift store in Paris, so be it. You can walk the 1.5 miles to the restaurant without someone else complaining that their feet hurt. Last but not least, solo travel has allowed me to open myself up to new friendships I may have otherwise been closed off to if I had a companion.”
But the thought of solo traveling can be intimidating and even sound…lonely. So, in partnership with Seven Corners Travel Insurance, we tapped 14 avid solo travelers to get their takes on solo traveling — and how to do it better. Whether you’re new to it or a seasoned solo explorer yourself, here’s some actually helpful advice on traveling alone.
Don’t adhere to the “best” lists
“Don't always trust the 'best' lists that you see on social media. Learn from locals when you're already there, or friends who you know have visited recently. Local spots change up all the time and so do the places that are considered ‘the best.’” — Taylor Stoddard, freelance writer and publicist, solo traveler since 2012
Lean into what you like, no matter how popular it is
“I love traveling with others, but when traveling solo you get to just ‘do you.’ Dislike super touristy attractions? Skip them! Want to visit a sewer museum in Paris? Buy the tickets! (Seriously, though, buy the tickets — it’s a weirdly wonderful museum.)” — Anne Roderique-Jones, travel writer and podcast host, solo traveler for 20 years
Rethink your posting times
“Don't post in real time! You never know who is watching you, and unfortunately, letting the world (or even just one bad actor) see where you are when you are there could lead to unintended consequences.” — Emily Hart, content creator and writer, solo traveler for a decade
Pack a portable charger
“Always, always pack a portable charger, and be sure to charge it every night! There’s nothing worse than being in a foreign country with a dead phone, unsure of where you are or how to get back. Being prepared keeps the adventure going smoothly.” — Asya Brown, travel and lifestyle creator, solo traveler for six years
Look into travel insurance
“Travel insurance can be a valuable asset for many travelers, but it's essential to evaluate the specific risks associated with each trip. For some, securing insurance is a prudent measure, particularly for more extended trips or those with significant financial commitments, which is where I usually invest in insurance. I was unexpectedly sick last year, and was unable to take a wine trip I'd been planning for six months. Thankfully, I had travel insurance so it allowed me to reschedule effortlessly. This safeguarded my investment and I was still able to experience my destination, albeit at a later date. While it may not be necessary for every journey, having that safety net can protect against unexpected financial loss, which is huge.” — Alex Schrecengost, CEO of Culture With Us, solo traveler for 20 years
Asya Brown agrees: “Travel insurance is a must. Even when you’re careful, like drinking only bottled water or avoiding street food, things can go wrong, and your immune system might not be ready for the local food or water. Travel insurance can save you from unexpected costs, protecting you from those surprise expenses that can quickly add up. Being proactive here can be a lifesaver, literally and financially.” — Asya Brown, travel and lifestyle creator, solo traveler for six years
Keep your itinerary loose
“Plan ahead so that there are a few things you're excited to do on your trip, but don't get too attached to your itinerary. The great thing about solo travel is that you don't need to design plans around anyone else, so if something comes up that you're dying to do (or if you decide you simply can't handle another museum tour), let yourself be flexible. Chatting up locals, other travelers, and staffers at hotels and restaurants (which is another important tip!) will inevitably leave you with a whole new slew of recommendations, and it's always okay to switch up your schedule.” — Zoe Weiner, freelance beauty and wellness editor, solo traveler for eight years
Go to a grocery store
“Grocery stores are a great place to get a glimpse of how locals actually live. Be sure to eat some meals or snacks at home (aka your hotel).” — Elizabeth Quinn Brown, editor and writer, solo traveler for 10 years
Sit at the bar
“Always eat dinner at the bar! While having a table all to yourself is nice, sitting at the bar opens you up to fun conversations with the bartenders and staff — they always have the best recommendations for restaurants and bars to go to next. Plus, your butt in the bar seat increases your chances of clinking glasses of crisp Sancerre with your neighbor and making a new friend in the process.” — Ashley Carr, senior strategy director, solo traveler for six years
Trust your instincts
“The importance of trusting your gut cannot be underscored enough. Whether it’s choosing where to stay, who to interact with, or which areas to avoid, instincts should guide solo travelers even more so than planning.” — Jenna Gerbino Kaplan, PR consultant and media strategist, solo traveler since 2010
Seek connection — if you want
“You’re only going to be alone if you want to be. On my first solo trip my main fear was that I would be lonely, but that has never been the case. There are so many opportunities to connect with people if you want to. Sit at the bar, book a group excursion, join a walking tour, hop on a dating app if you’re feeling bold, wander the sites, etc.” — Alyssa Braden, publicist, solo traveler for 10 years
Book an experience that has other travelers
“Book a small group experience early on in your trip. This has been the best way I've found to meet people early on and either tag along on some of their plans later in the week or make plans together if you want to have some company.” — Erica Anderman, co-founder of Foodini, solo traveler for 10 years
Also try free things
“You don't have to stay at hostels to meet people, but joining an activity can help. I've met people on walking tours and at pub trivia.” — Caroline Eubanks, freelance writer, solo traveler since 2010
Take advantage of plane time
“I love catching up on new music releases on a travel day or reading a magazine from front to back undisturbed by people or notifications on my phone if I choose not to purchase in-flight WiFi.” — Gabriela Rosales, personal stylist and closet organizer, solo traveler for 10 years
Keep yourself open to spontaneous conversations
“One lesson that continues to resonate with me is the power of spontaneous conversations. Some of the most fascinating people I’ve met while traveling were complete strangers I started talking to in cafés, markets, or even train stations. Often, they’re fellow travelers looking for company or locals who can share insider tips about the area. These impromptu connections have made my trips even more memorable and enriching. You never know who you are going to meet and who they're connected to. Don't be shy to make friends.” — Brandon Berkson, founder of Hotels Above Par, solo traveler for 11 years
