I Tried Pickleball for the First Time in Jamaica (And I’m Officially a Fan)
Let me start by saying this: I am not a sports girl. Never have been. I danced as a kid, I work out, but anything that involves a ball and coordination? Count me out. So when USA Pickleball invited me to Sandals South Coast in Jamaica for World Pickleball Day, I was equally excited and terrified.
But after one week of sun, sweat, and intense fun, I get it. I finally understand why everyone’s obsessed with pickleball.
Earlier this year, Sandals was named USA Pickleball’s Official All-Inclusive Resort, and we were there to celebrate the partnership and test out their brand-new courts. From the moment we arrived, they rolled out the red carpet: new rackets, balls, and enough pickleball merch to fill a carry-on. Jamaica is already my favorite island so getting to play my first-ever game in paradise was an unreal experience.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Before we jumped into games, our coach gave us a crash course in Pickleball 101. We started with the basics: how to hold the paddle, how to serve, how not to send the ball flying into another court (which I may or may not have done). My biggest struggle? Figuring out how hard to hit. My brain kept wanting to play tennis, I was reminded over and over: no wrist flicks, no power swings, just a light tap.
If I’m being honest, I was almost more excited about my pickleball fits than the actual sport. On day one, I wore a cute tan set that immediately betrayed me. I had visible sweat marks all over my body and let’s just say I was no longer the girl with the cute fit on the court. I was drenched in sweat, and my cute court outfit was a distant memory. But by day two, I came back strong in a white cropped tee, white tennis skirt, bucket hat, and sunnies. Looking cute on the court was an instant confidence boost. I actually started getting the hang of it.
By the end of the week, I was into it — like, “maybe I’ll join a pickleball league” level of into it. It’s social, easy to learn, and doesn’t leave you feeling like you just survived bootcamp. I totally get why everyone from your parents to your favorite celebs can’t stop talking about it.
I also have to give Sandals its flowers. I’m usually not an all-inclusive resort girl, but this trip changed my mind. Between the food, the vibes, and the fact that they have everything you need to pick up a new hobby (paddles, balls, courts, and lessons), it’s the perfect setup for both chill and play.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I went to Jamaica thinking I’d sip cocktails by the pool and maybe try this pickleball thing once. Instead, I got my cardio in, made new friends, and found a sport I actually like. So yeah, consider me a convert.
If you’ve been side-eyeing the pickleball hype like I was, take this as your sign: grab a paddle, find a court, and try it for yourself. Just... don’t wear tan.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT