Your Next Trip to Latin America Just Went on Sale
Whether you’re mapping out your 2026 travel calendar or looking for the perfect holiday gift for your fave globetrotter, a trip to Latin America is always a good idea. And with EF Ultimate Break releasing its Black Friday deals early this week, now’s the best time to mark your calendar and just book the vacay.
EF Ultimate Break, a group travel company for 18- to 35-year-olds, is offering deals that can save you up to $1,000. But, honestly, the best part is that the company handles all the planning, booking, and logistics — from flights and accommodations to some meals and activities — so all you have to worry about is what to pack for adventures and photo ops at Ecuador’s Galápagos, Peru’s Machu Picchu, or Costa Rica’s jungle ziplines.
To make your next trip to South America, Central America, or the Caribbean even easier, we’ve rounded up the top trip packages, discounts, and tips below.
